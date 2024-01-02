News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Video of Bihar police officer thrashing woman goes viral

Video of Bihar police officer thrashing woman goes viral

Source: PTI
January 02, 2024 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An incident of a Bihar police officer allegedly thrashing a woman in public has drawn widespread condemnation after its purported video went viral on social media.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Sursand area in Sitamarhi district on Saturday but the video went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, Inspector Raj Kishore Singh of Sursand police station is seen striking a middle-aged woman with a stick in public while some others looked on.

 

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Locals claimed the woman sustained injuries in the police action and was subsequently admitted to a private nursing home for treatment, while the police claimed she was not injured.

The police claimed Singh was trying to separate two women brawling on the road, amid demands by locals for action against the inspector, and that the brawl broke out between the two women regarding a kidnapping case and it caused a traffic jam outside the police station.

A statement issued by the district police stated on Monday: "A probe has been ordered into the incident. Action will be initiated against the police officer posted at Sursand police station only after receiving the report. A sub-divisional police officer has been designated to probe the incident and also examine the authenticity of the video." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The police officer crushed my testicles'
'The police officer crushed my testicles'
'New Laws Will Make India A Police State'
'New Laws Will Make India A Police State'
'Threat to human rights is highest in police stations'
'Threat to human rights is highest in police stations'
Analysts divided over Delhivery's stock performance
Analysts divided over Delhivery's stock performance
Truckers' strike leads to long queues at petrol pumps
Truckers' strike leads to long queues at petrol pumps
How Paytm looks to rationalise employee costs
How Paytm looks to rationalise employee costs
'I Removed Sonia Gandhi's Photo, Not Gandhi's'
'I Removed Sonia Gandhi's Photo, Not Gandhi's'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'No govt can ignore police violence'

'No govt can ignore police violence'

'Torture remains main form of interrogation'

'Torture remains main form of interrogation'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances