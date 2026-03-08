Delhi Authorities Demolish Encroaching Structure Linked to Uttam Nagar Case

Delhi's Municipal Corporation demolished part of a house connected to the Uttam Nagar killing case, claiming it was illegally built on a drain as part of a wider anti-encroachment initiative.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The MCD on Sunday razed a part of the house belonging to the family of the Uttam Nagar killing accused, saying it was built on a drain.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said an area of at least 105 metres was cleared of encroachment in a drive on Sunday in the area.

"The drive is a part of an ongoing anti-encroachment drive. Two days ago, a similar action was taken against encroachment in the Rajouri Garden area, where illegal structures built upon public property were removed," an official said

"The house was built upon a drain. At least four feet of encroachment was made on the public property. We have demolished it," the person said.

The official said the area is prone to flooding in the monsoon, and the clearing of encroachment was necessary.

On whether a notice was issued before the demolition, the official from the civic body's south zone said the corporation was not obligated to give any in an anti-encroachment drive.

"At least a dozen labourers and two excavators were used in the drive," the official said.

Bulldozers rumbled in the densely populated area on Sunday to fell the structure after a 26-year-old man died following an altercation over a water balloon thrown during Holi celebrations on March 4.

Videos from the demolition site showed workers on the building with sledgehammers tearing down the walls and heavy machinery pulling down portions of the structure as officials supervised the operation amid heavy police presence.

The incident triggered outrage in the neighbourhood, with residents demanding swift action against those involved.