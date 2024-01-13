News
Rediff.com  » News » Consensus over Kharge's name for INDIA chairperson

Consensus over Kharge's name for INDIA chairperson

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: January 13, 2024 17:43 IST
A consensus emerged on the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointment as the chairperson of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday, sources said.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: PTI Photo

Leaders of the bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

Sources said leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting.

 

According to the sources, a consensus emerged on Kharge's appointment as the chairperson of the bloc.

An official announcement on the appointment is awaited.

The leaders also decided to make Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar the convenor of the bloc, but a final call will be taken after consulting the parties whose representatives were not present in the meeting, the sources said.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the INDIA to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

