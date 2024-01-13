Nitish rejects INDIA convenor post

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar on Saturday rejected the post of convenor of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said.

IMAGE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Photograph: Pappi Sharma/ANI Photo

According to sources the Bihar CM suggested that someone from the Congress should take responsibility of the post.

A virtual meeting of INDIA leaders began on Saturday afternoon to review the seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi were among the attendees. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was absent as she was attending a pre-decided state programme.

During the last meeting of the alliance, Banerjee and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had proposed the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate.

INDIA is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections.