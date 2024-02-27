Congress bucks cross-voting, elects 3 from Karnataka

The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru, February 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including Janata Dal-Secular contestant D Kupendra Reddy.

The elections were marred by cross-voting.

While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.