News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Congress bucks cross-voting, elects 3 from Karnataka

Congress bucks cross-voting, elects 3 from Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 27, 2024 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru, February 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.

 

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including Janata Dal-Secular contestant D Kupendra Reddy.

The elections were marred by cross-voting.

While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second RS seat
Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second RS seat
Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls
Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls
Will Assembly Polls Give BJP Majority In Rajya Sabha?
Will Assembly Polls Give BJP Majority In Rajya Sabha?
Bairstow's Test career hanging by a thread?
Bairstow's Test career hanging by a thread?
SC slams Ramdev's Patanjali, stops medical product ads
SC slams Ramdev's Patanjali, stops medical product ads
Voda Idea plans to raise about Rs 45,000 cr via equity
Voda Idea plans to raise about Rs 45,000 cr via equity
4 Gaganyaan astronauts are among IAF's finest
4 Gaganyaan astronauts are among IAF's finest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

K'taka RS race: Cross-voting feared, Cong shifts MLAs

K'taka RS race: Cross-voting feared, Cong shifts MLAs

Karnataka RS race: Cong to lodge MLAs in a hotel

Karnataka RS race: Cong to lodge MLAs in a hotel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances