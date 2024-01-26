News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong's Adhir Ranjan apologises to Derek for 'foreigner' remark

Cong's Adhir Ranjan apologises to Derek for 'foreigner' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 26, 2024 22:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday apologised to Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien for calling him a "foreigner".

IMAGE: Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien stages a silent protest over his and 13 other Opposition MPs' suspension, in New Delhi, December 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress leader called Derek O'Brien to apologise to him and also posted on X that "I conveyed my regrets to MR DEREK O'BRIEN for a word inadvertently uttered by me on him as FOREIGNER".

 

Sources said the TMC leader accepted the apology.

While speaking to the reporters on Thursday night in Siliguri, Chowdhury had said, "Derek O'Brien is a foreigner, he knows a lot of things. Ask him."

The statement came after Derek O'Brien blamed him for seat-sharing talks between the two parties not going through in West Bengal.

"Three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," O'Brien told reporters in Delhi on Thursday.

Chowdhury's comment drew flak on social media.

"How is this inclusiveness? I know @derekobrienmp and to question his nationality is really showing how intelligent this man is! Sadly such men are at the helm of decision making," Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya said in a post on X.

O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance had many detractors but only two -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chowdhury -- have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.

O'Brien had on Thursday alleged that Chowdhury was working at the behest of the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Won't beg for seats', says Congress; TMC hits back
'Won't beg for seats', says Congress; TMC hits back
If Mahua is expelled...: Cong's Adhir warns Speaker
If Mahua is expelled...: Cong's Adhir warns Speaker
TMC asks Cong to merge with it, BJP agent, says Cong
TMC asks Cong to merge with it, BJP agent, says Cong
Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility
Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility
Shoaib Malik fires back at match-fixing claims
Shoaib Malik fires back at match-fixing claims
Zverev blames illness for Aus Open semi-final loss
Zverev blames illness for Aus Open semi-final loss
Rahul's yatra denied nod for rallies in Bengal: Cong
Rahul's yatra denied nod for rallies in Bengal: Cong
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TMC blames Adhir for no alliance, but keeps doors open

TMC blames Adhir for no alliance, but keeps doors open

Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed

Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances