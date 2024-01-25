News
TMC blames Adhir for no alliance with Cong, but keeps doors open

TMC blames Adhir for no alliance with Cong, but keeps doors open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 25, 2024 14:36 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Thursday held West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal.

IMAGE: West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Photograph: ANI Photo

The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls 'alone' in the state.

 

Claiming that Chowdhury was the reason the alliance did not work out in West Bengal, O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chowdhury -- have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution," O'Brien told reporters New Delhi.

Banerjee's sudden comments on Wednesday forced the Congress to adopt a conciliatory approach with party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserting that the opposition bloc INDIA 'cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
