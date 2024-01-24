News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed

Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 24, 2024 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party will go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Trinamool Congress sources on Wednesday claimed the Congress delayed the talks and made unreasonable demands on seat-sharing without acknowledging the ground reality.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the INDIA Alliance meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The TMC is open to "courtesy back-channel" talks but there is hardly any hope left for reaching a pact, they said.

Maintaining that TMC had offered two Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in West Bengal, a senior party leader said it is open to discussing a third seat, provided Congress agrees to give the TMC seats in Meghalaya and Assam.

The TMC leader accused the Congress of causing "unreasonable delay" in seat-sharing discussions, saying no communication has happened in the last two weeks.

The leader also alleged that the Congress was making unreasonable demands in terms of the number of seats without acknowledging the ground reality of Bengal.

 

The TMC had suggested a formula for deciding seat sharing based on the results of previous elections, and the offer the party made to Congress was based on that criteria.

Much damage was also done due to the statements made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had recently called the West Bengal chief minister an 'opportunist' and also said that the Congress would fight the polls on its own, the sources said.

While the TMC has not announced exiting the INDIA grouping, the leader added that there is very little chance of seat sharing in the state with the Congress.

The TMC is also skipping the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress, even as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is likely to attend it.

A TMC source claimed that they were not invited by Congress to attend the Yatra.

The INDIA bloc received twin setbacks on Wednesday with chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann ruling out an alliance with the Congress in their respective states of West Bengal and Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat sharing) but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal,” Banerjee said amid the seat-sharing tussle between the Congress and the TMC.

The CM also asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on the seat-sharing issue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
'Cong must make electoral adjustments'
'Cong must make electoral adjustments'
How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity
How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Without Mamata...: Cong after TMC, AAP snub

Without Mamata...: Cong after TMC, AAP snub

2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!

2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances