News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Congress MP wants panel meet on Mahua postponed

Congress MP wants panel meet on Mahua postponed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2023 19:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nalgonda MP and member of the parliamentary committee on ethics Uttam Kumar Reddy has written to the chairman of the panel, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, requesting him to postpone Thursday's meeting on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

According to a notice from the Lok Sabha secretariat, the meeting, which is to consider and adopt its draft report on the allegations against Moitra, was already postponed to November 9 from November 7.

As Uttam Reddy is to file his nomination for the Telangana poll on November 9, he has sought a further change in the date.

"I had received a communication that the ethics committee meeting on Smt Mahua Moitra issue for consideration/adoption of report would be held on 07th November. Then suddenly and inexplicably the date is changed to 09th November," Reddy said in his letter.

 

"As I am filing nomination for Telangana assembly elections on 09th November, I request you to kindly postpone the meeting to any other date."

Speaking to PTI, the Congress MP said there seems to be an effort to target the TMC MP from West Bengal possibly because she has been a harsh critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has questioned his alleged links with businessman Gautam Adani.

"Somebody at a very high position in the government is targeting her. They scheduled the meeting on (November) 7th and I confirmed my attendance. (But) in the last minute they changed it (to November) 9th," he said.

"I am filling the nomination on 9th, so I will not be able to attend the next meeting," he explained.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. He said it was Hiranandani who used her login to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai.

Moitra has admitted that his office used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others to use their secretarial services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Mahua appeared before Ethics panel, but Bidhuri...'
'Mahua appeared before Ethics panel, but Bidhuri...'
Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over LS panel's questions
Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over LS panel's questions
Moitra, Dubey in war of words ahead of LS panel meet
Moitra, Dubey in war of words ahead of LS panel meet
PIX: Stokes, Malan power England to 339 vs Netherlands
PIX: Stokes, Malan power England to 339 vs Netherlands
UP cabinet to meet in Ayodhya tomorrow, PM to attend
UP cabinet to meet in Ayodhya tomorrow, PM to attend
'How low will they stoop?': Modi on Nitish's remarks
'How low will they stoop?': Modi on Nitish's remarks
Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Raj govt orders probe
Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Raj govt orders probe
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey

Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra

Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances