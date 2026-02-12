BJP MP files notice to disqualify Rahul from Parliament

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has initiated a 'substantive motion' against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament premises during the budget session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Nishikant Dubey alleges Rahul Gandhi is colluding with anti-India forces and foreign foundations.

The BJP MP demands Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership be cancelled.

Dubey seeks to debar Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections for life based on these allegations.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has given a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

Speaking to PTI videos in Parliament House complex, Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how the Leader of the Opposition visits foreign countries joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and "colludes" with anti-India elements.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

Allegations of Collusion

"No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where in I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces," Dubey alleged.

Demand for Disqualification

The BJP MP demanded that the "Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life".