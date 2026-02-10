HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oppn submits notice to remove Speaker Birla, TMC MPs keep out

Oppn submits notice to remove Speaker Birla, TMC MPs keep out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 10, 2026 14:43 IST

Opposition parties are seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging he unfairly silenced Rahul Gandhi and other leaders during parliamentary debates and improperly suspended MPs.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Opposition parties submit notice to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
  • The move is in response to Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders being disallowed from speaking.
  • Suspension of eight MPs also cited as a reason for the resolution.
  • The Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the DMK among parties supporting the resolution.

The opposition on Tuesday submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

 

Trinamool Congress MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.

About 120 MPs of parties such as the Congress, the DMK and the Samajwadi Party, had already signed a notice for moving the resolution, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly ever since Gandhi was not allowed to speak on February 2.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
