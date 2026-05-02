Congress Has Many Qualified CM Candidates, Says P J Kurien

Veteran Congress leader P J Kurien asserts that the party possesses numerous qualified candidates for Kerala's Chief Minister role should the UDF secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Key Points P J Kurien says Congress has multiple qualified candidates for Kerala CM if UDF wins.

Kurien notes that only three names are currently being considered for the CM position.

He emphasises that the final decision on the CM will be accepted by everyone in the party.

Kurien believes UDF will win the election with a greater majority than predicted due to anti-incumbency.

Veteran Congress leader P J Kurien on Saturday said there are several persons in the party, who are qualified to be the CM, if UDF wins in the Kerala Assembly polls, but only three names are being considered for the position.

However, he did not clarify which are the three names.

Congress Leadership Depth

Speaking to a TV channel here, Kurien said that unlike the Left front, the Congress has no dearth of qualified leaders and the final decision regarding who shall be the chief minister will be accepted by everyone in the party whether they agree with it or not.

He said that he too has an opinion on who should be the CM, but if the party decision is contrary to that, he will accept it.

Democratic Process in Choosing CM

The veteran Congress leader also said that he sees no fault in someone desiring or asking for the CM post, as it is a democratic system and everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"After the results are announced on May 4 and the UDF wins, the high command will intervene, the opinions of the state leadership and MLAs will be sought and a final decision will be taken on who shall be the CM. That will be unanimously accepted by everyone in the party," he said.

Media Speculation on CM Candidates

He also said that none of the party leaders, including K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, have said they want to be CM and it is the media which has created the discussions regarding the position.

Regarding the exit polls, Kurien said that the UDF will win with a majority much greater than what was predicted, as there was a strong anti-incumbency feeling among the public who want a change in government.