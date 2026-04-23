Congress Leader Urges Focus On Polls, Not CM Candidate

Congress leader P T Ajay Mohan urges party members to focus on the Kerala Assembly election results rather than prematurely discussing potential Chief Minister candidates.

Key Points Congress leader P T Ajay Mohan discourages discussions about the next Kerala Chief Minister before election results.

Mohan believes such discussions are unnecessary and could negatively impact Congress and UDF workers' morale.

The Congress high command will decide on the Chief Minister if the UDF wins the Kerala Assembly elections.

Mohan expresses confidence in a UDF victory, citing issues like the Sabarimala gold loss and Karavannur bank scam.

Social media campaigns have emerged supporting various leaders for the Chief Minister position.

Congress leader and UDF candidate from the Kunnamkulam Assembly constituency, P T Ajay Mohan, on Thursday said the party high command has discouraged discussions on who should be the CM before the Assembly poll results, which are expected on May 4.

Kerala went to the polls on April 9.

Mohan disapproved of discussions on social media about who should become CM if the UDF comes to power, stating that such talks before the declaration of results are "unnecessary and inappropriate."

Congress Leader's Stance on CM Candidacy

"It is for the high command to decide that. I have a soft corner for Ramesh Chennithala, who is a very senior leader in the party and worked with Oommen Chandy. But I cannot say he should be made the Chief Minister. That would not be appropriate," Mohan told a TV channel here.

He said that such discussions could adversely affect the morale of Congress and UDF workers, as well as the general public.

The high command has discouraged such discussions, he reiterated.

Impact of Social Media Discussions

His remarks on the chief ministerial issue come amid a social media campaign in favour of Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Confidence in UDF Victory

Mohan also expressed confidence of a strong win in his constituency, saying there was a wave in favour of the UDF and that issues such as the Sabarimala gold loss and the Karavannur bank scam had worked against the LDF.

The Congress party in Kerala has historically faced internal divisions regarding leadership positions. The high command's intervention reflects an attempt to maintain unity and focus on the election results before deciding on the Chief Ministerial candidate. The UDF hopes to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling LDF government.