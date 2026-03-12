Congress Calls for Accountability After Attack on Farooq Abdullah

Following the assassination attempt on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress is demanding accountability and raising concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the region.

Photograph: ANI/X

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday strongly condemned the murderous attempt on former chief minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu late Wednesday night and said "those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable".

Abdullah had a narrow escape when a gunman allegedly opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, were also accompanying Abdullah when the incident occurred.

The accused, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, was arrested and told police that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for the past 20 years.

Congress Response to the Attack

"Strongly condemn the shocking firing incident on former CM Farooq Abdullah & other senior leaders Such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the prevailing security scenario in the region," Karra said in a post on X.

He said the increasing criminalisation and lawlessness cannot be ignored.

"Those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable. The people deserve safety, stability, and a secure environment, and it is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that such incidents are not repeated," he said.