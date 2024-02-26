News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka RS race: Cross-voting feared, Cong shifts MLAs to hotel

Karnataka RS race: Cross-voting feared, Cong shifts MLAs to hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2024 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Monday shifted all its MLAs to a hotel ahead of the biennial election to fill four vacancies from Karnataka in Rajya Sabha apparently to keep the flock together.

IMAGE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a meeting with MLAs. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Five candidates -- Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar (all Congress), Narayansa Bandage (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Kupendra Reddy (Janata Dal-Secular) -- are in the fray.

All parties have issued whips to the MLAs, who are the voters in Tuesday's poll, amid apprehensions of cross-voting.

 

The Congress has 134 MLAs, the BJP has 66, JD-S 19, while others account for four.

Of the four others, the Congress claims the support of two independents and Darshan Puttanaiah from Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, and is confident of winning three seats.

Interestingly, the fourth one -- G Janardhana Reddy (Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha) met the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha election scene in Karnataka heated up after the BJP-JD(S) combine fielded its second candidate (Kupendra Reddy), even though the alliance had the strength to win only one out of the four seats.

According to official sources, each candidate has to get 45 votes to win, if there are only four candidates in the fray, but in the case of more candidates, then preference votes kick in.

The election is necessitated due to the retirement of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar from BJP, and Congress' Chandrashekar, L Hanumanthaiah and Hussain, on April 2, after the expiry of six-year term.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is Sonia Gandhi Contesting A Rajya Sabha Election?
Why Is Sonia Gandhi Contesting A Rajya Sabha Election?
Will Assembly Polls Give BJP Majority In Rajya Sabha?
Will Assembly Polls Give BJP Majority In Rajya Sabha?
Rajya Sabha MPs Get Older, Richer
Rajya Sabha MPs Get Older, Richer
Court warns Pragya Thakur, asks her to appear
Court warns Pragya Thakur, asks her to appear
Rohit shuts critics: Home or away, a win is a win
Rohit shuts critics: Home or away, a win is a win
NIA charges 5 Lashkar men with Rajouri terror attack
NIA charges 5 Lashkar men with Rajouri terror attack
Kohli Hails 'Young' Team's 'Grit'
Kohli Hails 'Young' Team's 'Grit'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP leads with 20 RS MPs among 41 elected unopposed

BJP leads with 20 RS MPs among 41 elected unopposed

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 68 members

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 68 members

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances