Why Haryana Congress Boycotted Special Assembly Session

The Haryana Congress boycotted a special assembly session, accusing the BJP of exploiting the platform for political agenda concerning the defeated Women's Reservation Bill, leading to accusations of an 'anti-women' stance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Congress boycotted a special Assembly session, alleging the BJP was using it for political gains related to the Women's Reservation Bill.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated the matter was outside the Assembly's jurisdiction and accused the BJP of not sharing the resolution copy.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticised the Congress, claiming their boycott showed an 'anti-women' mindset.

The defeated Constitution amendment bill aimed to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Despite the boycott, some suspended Congress MLAs attended and supported the resolution.

The Congress on Monday "boycotted" a special session of the Haryana Assembly, saying the ruling BJP, through a resolution, wanted to condemn the INDIA opposition bloc for the defeat of a Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha and accusing it of using the platform for vested political agenda and propaganda.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda told reporters that the Congress Legislature Party in Haryana decided to boycott the special daylong Assembly session.

He also claimed that the matter that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government wanted to discuss did not fall within the Assembly's jurisdiction.

BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Women Stance

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit out at the Congress, saying by skipping the session, the opposition party has shown its "anti-women" mindset.

He said during a meeting of the Assembly's Business Advisory Committee that was chaired by the speaker on Monday morning, Hooda had expressed doubt whether the government wanted to bring a condemnation resolution against the opposition.

Saini said it was clarified to Hooda that this was an official resolution and not a political resolution and the matter concerning women empowerment and related issues will be discussed in the House.

Amid the Congress's boycott of the session, party MLAs Shaily Chaudhary, Renu Bala and Jarnail Singh, who were suspended recently for allegedly cross-voting in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, made a brief appearance during the proceedings.

Singh even stood up to speak in support of the resolution moved by Saini.

Debate Over Women's Reservation Bill

A Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House of Parliament earlier this month.

The Congress and other opposition parties, which voted against the bill, had alleged that the BJP-led Centre's real agenda was to carry out delimitation before conducting a caste census.

Hooda told reporters that no copy of the resolution was shared with them and said his MLAs will mark their absence and not claim benefits like TA or DA for Monday.

The Congress held a mock session outside the Assembly building to take on the BJP government in Haryana on various issues.

"We cannot allow the use of the Vidhan Sabha platform for political ploys of the BJP. The CLP decided that we would boycott the session," Hooda told reporters.

Congress Claims Misuse of Public Funds

The Congress leader said the Assembly is a place to discuss and take up matters of public interest and not a place where the directions of any political party have to be carried out.

"In running the House, public money is involved, which should not be wasted on any party's programme," he said.

He said the BJP is talking about reservation today, but there are questions regarding its intentions. The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, yet the BJP failed to implement it, Hooda added.

"In fact, the BJP did not even undertake the administrative task of notifying the reservation bill until April 16, 2026. This means that for a full 30 months, this crucial legislation was not even formally notified," he said.

"It shows that its (BJP's) intent is not to give reservation to women," he said.

BJP Defends Women Empowerment Initiatives

Moving the resolution, Saini said any region or society cannot be considered developed till women do not get equal rights and opportunities.

He said several initiatives for women empowerment have been taken under the Narendra Modi government.

Saini said the prime minister had recently said it would have been good had all parties united in support of the Constitution amendment bill, as this would have marked an auspicious beginning for the vision of a "developed India" and the resolve to empower women.

Regrettably however, even before this auspicious beginning could take place, the Congress and its allies sought to cast a dark shadow over this noble endeavour in Parliament, the chief minister said.

Referring to the resolution he moved in the Assembly, Saini said, "This serves as a clear and powerful message against the mindset that has for decades deprived women of their rightful entitlements."

He said the Congress should have been present in the Assembly and taken part in the discussion.

"Even if they did not want to support the resolution, they could have put forward their views. But their decision to stage a walkout (boycott) reflects their anti-women mindset. They do not want that women should get their rights," Saini said.

Both the chief minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda said a censure motion to formally condemn the Congress's decision to skip the proceedings should be passed.

"The issue being discussed in this House does not pertain to one particular party, but it is connected with the future and the rights of women. The resolution presented in this House is not a political resolution, rather it stands as a symbol of our collective commitment to the dignity of women," Saini asserted.

Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said the Congress is dejected.

"Outside, women question them. Women even within their own families question them that when Prime Minister Modi wanted to give them the rights, why were they obstructing it," Bedi said.

Jarnail Singh voiced support to the resolution in the House.

"I fail to understand why the Congress is opposing the reservation to women. It is our duty to empower women and give them opportunities in every sphere. The Congress should not have boycotted the session, it could have discussed the matter and put forward its viewpoint.... The Congress should change its mindset," he said.