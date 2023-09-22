News
Rediff.com  » News » Parliament adjourns sine die a day in advance

Parliament adjourns sine die a day in advance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 22, 2023 00:37 IST
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day before the scheduled close of the special session. 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with women MPs outside the Parliament building after the women’s reservation bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, New Delhi, September 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special session saw the women's reservation bill being passed by both Houses.

The session, which began on Monday and was scheduled till Friday, also saw a discussion in both Houses on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

 

The Lok Sabha also adopted a resolution on the success of the Moon mission.

As the House was adjourned sine die by Speaker Om Birla, several women MPs greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Lok Sabha passed the bill granting reservation to women on one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies with near unanimity on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the bill unanimously on Thursday.

The special session also saw a shift from the old to the new Parliament building on Tuesday after a function in the central hall of the old complex.

On the first day of the session, MPs of both sides participated in the discussion in the Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings".

The Rajya Sabha also adjourned sine die Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, after passing the landmark women's reservation bill.

The Rajya Sabha also passed a resolution on 'India's glorious space journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3'.

During the brief session, the Upper House also discussed the 'Parliamentary journey of 75 years from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings'.

Earlier in the day, the 128th Constitution (Amendment) Bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed by the House with all 214 MPs present voting in its favour.

The 261st session of the House began on September 18. It was scheduled to conclude on September 22.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
