News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Women's Bill: Oppn tries to corner govt on OBC quota

Women's Bill: Oppn tries to corner govt on OBC quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2023 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition parties Nationalist Congress Party and Samajwadi Party on Wednesday demanded reservation for OBCs in the women's reservation bill and questioned the reason for calling a special session when the bill cannot be implemented before census and delimitation.

IMAGE: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with NCP MP Supriya Sule speaks in Lok Sabha during the Special Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Participating in the debate on women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, Sule termed the legislation a 'post dated cheque' and demanded the government spells out the date and timeline for its implementation

 

Sule questioned the reason for calling a special session of Parliament to approve the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill -- 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' when it cannot be implemented without a census and delimitation.

She stressed that since the date of census and delimitation is not yet decided, the bill could have as well been introduced in the Winter session of Parliament.

"There is drought in the country. Why this special session cannot discuss drought? My question to the government is date of next census... the date of delimitation is indeterminant. So, the (woman) reservation which is dependent on two indeterminant dates, how are we going to get it? There is no date decided for census or for delimitation, what is the date and timeline for this," Sule said.

On Bharatiya Janata Party fielding Nishikant Dubey as the lead speaker of the debate, Sule said she felt that BJP was taking 'anticipatory bail' as Dubey raised the same questions which the opposition had asked on Tuesday.

"Why should we not ask for OBC reservation? It is a golden opportunity... With a big heart let's make a constitutional amendment for SC, ST, OBC in the Special Session. Let's send a message to the nation that we are committed to SC, ST and OBC. What's wrong in that? If they have a different view, BJP must clarify that stand," Sule said in the Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party member Dimple Yadav demanded a provision for reservation of women belonging to backward classes, SC/STs and minority community in the bill.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The number of women in 543-member Lok Sabha will rise to 181 from 82 currently.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member T Sumathy reason the reason behind naming the bill in Hindi.

She also wondered why President Droupadi Murmu for not invited for inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Women's bill: No OBC quota could spoil BJP's party
Women's bill: No OBC quota could spoil BJP's party
Tough road before women's quota becomes reality
Tough road before women's quota becomes reality
Women's bill: Cong claims credit, Shah says 'tokenism'
Women's bill: Cong claims credit, Shah says 'tokenism'
How Kerala reined in Nipah outbreak in no time
How Kerala reined in Nipah outbreak in no time
Meta expands WhatsApp payments service in India
Meta expands WhatsApp payments service in India
Sensex tumbles 796 points; Nifty closes below 20K
Sensex tumbles 796 points; Nifty closes below 20K
Ashwin vs Washington: Unexpected World Cup trial
Ashwin vs Washington: Unexpected World Cup trial
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

It was Rajiv's dream: Sonia backs women's bill in LS

It was Rajiv's dream: Sonia backs women's bill in LS

History of women's representation in Parl so far

History of women's representation in Parl so far

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances