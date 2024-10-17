Cong sacks rebel Kerala digital media head during presser

Congress digital media convenor P Sarin, who raised a banner of protest against the party leadership over its candidate decision for the Palakkad assembly bypoll, was expelled from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

IMAGE: Congress digital media ex-convenor P Sarin (left). Photograph: Courtesy Dr Sarin P/Facebook

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee made this decision simultaneously as Sarin announced a press conference in Palakkad, declaring his intention to work with the Left Democratic Front moving forward.

As Sarin was holding the press conference, making damaging allegations against Congress leaders, including opposition leader VD Satheesan, Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, and Palakkad by-election candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee issued a press release announcing the decision of state party chief K Sudhakaran to expel Sarin from the party.

The KPCC stated that the action was taken due to Sarin's serious anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Reports indicate that the Communist Party of India-Marxist is likely to consider him as a Left candidate from Palakkad.

The district leadership of the CPI-M said that a decision regarding the party's candidate for the seat will be determined by the party.

During his press conference, Sarin said, "I will be working for the Left in this election, though it is not as a candidate."

Sarin accused Satheesan of having a "soft approach" towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He lashed out against the opposition leader, accusing him of hijacking the party along with 'two others' and of shifting Shafi Parambil from Palakkad to Vadakara Lok Sabha seat to necessitate a by-election in Palakkad to benefit the BJP.

"The party is in the hands of a caucus. They do not give space to the party workers to express their opinions. Satheesan has an 'I am the party' attitude," Sarin said.

He also praised the CPI-M for having a systematic party structure that prioritises the party over individuals.

Discontent had been growing within the Congress party since the selection of Youth Congress state president Mamkootathil as the candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

After the AICC announced the candidature of Mamkootathil, Sarin on Wednesday had openly expressed his dissatisfaction with how the decision was made.

The election for the seat became necessary after party leader Shafi Parambil vacated it following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Vatakara seat.

Seeking a reconsideration of the Congress's candidate selection for the constituency, Sarin had told media that if the party does not correct those who are trying to control it by catering to the interests of a few individuals, Palakkad could turn into another Haryana.

Hitting back at Sarin, LoP Satheesan alleged that Sarin had held discussions with both the BJP and CPI-M before raising his protest against the Congress' decision on the Palakkad candidate.

"How can the UDF make someone a candidate who has held discussions with both the BJP and CPI-M?" Satheesan asked.

He further said that Sarin's comments during the press conference reflected a CPI-M narrative written by minister MB Rajesh.

"Everyone who watched (Sarin's) yesterday's (Wednesday) press conference would have understood why the Congress didn't even consider him for the Palakkad seat," Satheesan said.

Reacting to Sarin's allegations of a Congress-BJP understanding, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said that the party's claim of a conspiracy between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections in Vadakara has now been proven true.

The CPI-M had previously alleged that shifting MLA Shafi Parambil from the Palakkad assembly constituency to contest in the Vadakara Parliamentary constituency was part of a conspiracy involving the RSS.

Govindan added that Sarin, who was once a leader of the Congress' cyber team, has now confirmed this claim.

He also said that CPI-M does not function like the "trinity" in the Congress. Decisions within CPI-M are made after thorough discussions within the party, Govindan said while speaking to the media in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress workers gave a rousing welcome to Mamkootathil as he arrived in Palakkad for campaigning on Thursday evening.