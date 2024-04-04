Congress rejects SDPI support in Kerala

Congress in Kerala on Thursday rejected the organisational support announced by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but welcomed individual voters to support the United Democratic Front (UDF).

IMAGE: A supporter of the SDPI during a protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Bill 2019, in New Delhi on December 10, 2019. Photograph: ANI photo

Addressing media in Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the Congress opposes majority and minority communalism.

"We oppose majority and minority communalism. Support offered by SDPI to UDF is being viewed under these circumstances. Each individual can vote according to their wishes. We wish that everyone votes for the UDF but in the case of organisations, this is our stand," Satheesan said.

He refused to elaborate further.

The SDPI, the political arm of the banned PFI, had on Monday announced its support to the Congress-led UDF in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, Congress leadership had said that the UDF has not reached any understanding with the SDPI.

Satheesan had then said many parties were extending support to UDF but it has not held any discussions with SDPI nor had reached any understanding.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26.