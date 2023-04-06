AK Antony's son Anil joins BJP, says Congress leadership works for a family

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Anil Antony (centre), Congress leader and son of former defence minister AK Antony, joins BJP, in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan, in New Delhi, April 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Antony, who headed the digital media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

He had quit the Congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming Antony in the BJP, Goyal described him as a "very grounded political worker", who was convinced that the BJP cares for the country and shared the prime minister's vision of sustainable growth.

"This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same," Antony said when asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP.