News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AK Antony's son Anil joins BJP, says Congress leadership works for a family

AK Antony's son Anil joins BJP, says Congress leadership works for a family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2023 16:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Anil Antony (centre), Congress leader and son of former defence minister AK Antony, joins BJP, in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan, in New Delhi, April 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Antony, who headed the digital media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

 

He had quit the Congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming Antony in the BJP, Goyal described him as a "very grounded political worker", who was convinced that the BJP cares for the country and shared the prime minister's vision of sustainable growth.

"This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same," Antony said when asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will BBC series affect sovereignty?: Tharoor to Antony
Will BBC series affect sovereignty?: Tharoor to Antony
'Sonia, Rahul don't care if you leave the party'
'Sonia, Rahul don't care if you leave the party'
'Congress is indirectly helping the BJP'
'Congress is indirectly helping the BJP'
Assembly polls in J-K? Proposed EC visit raises hopes
Assembly polls in J-K? Proposed EC visit raises hopes
Orleans Masters: Rajawat stuns Nishimoto
Orleans Masters: Rajawat stuns Nishimoto
World Cup champs Argentina back on top of FIFA ranking
World Cup champs Argentina back on top of FIFA ranking
Raveena, Keeravaani Honoured With The Padma Shri
Raveena, Keeravaani Honoured With The Padma Shri
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Chamchon ka durbar': Ex-Cong leaders as Antony quits

'Chamchon ka durbar': Ex-Cong leaders as Antony quits

AK Antony's son quits Cong over Modi documentary

AK Antony's son quits Cong over Modi documentary

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances