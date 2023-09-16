Cong resolves to make INDIA an 'electoral success'

The Congress on Saturday resolved to make the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an 'ideological and electoral success' to free the country from 'divisive politics' and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.

IMAGE: Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party made the assertion in a resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee, which held its first meeting after being reconstituted.

The CWC also 'wholeheartedly' welcomed the continuing consolidation of the INDIA claiming it has already rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

In its resolution, the CWC, which is the party's highest decision-making party, expressed grave concern at the 'increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities'.

'The prime minister's so-called Rozgar melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year,' the resolution said.

The CWC claimed that the failure to conduct the decennial Census, due in 2021, is a 'national and an international shame'.

'One of the consequences is that an estimated 14 crore of the poorest Indians are denied their entitlement to food rations since ration cards are issued on the basis of the 2011 Census. The CWC also underlines the stubborn refusal of the Modi government to conduct a caste census,' the resolution said.

'This refusal in the face of a universal demand has exposed the BJP's lack of commitment to social and economic justice and its bias against the backward classes, Dalits and tribal people,' it said.

In this context, the CWC called for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs.

The CWC reiterated the Congress' resolve to make the INDIA initiative an 'ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable', the resolution said.