Congress To Contest Least Number Of Seats Since 1952

If the Congress is contesting fewer seats than ever before, the BJP is set to contest its highest-ever number of Lok Sabha seats.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during the Nyay Sankalp Sabha in Mumbai, March 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress released a list of 17 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, fielding Y S Sharmila Reddy from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Katihar seat.

With the latest list of candidates, the Congress has announced its contestants on 231 seats and is set to field its lowest-ever number of candidates for any general elections since 1951-1952.

The Congress is likely to field candidates on around 320-odd seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a decision that has emanated from its strategy to vigorously contest only on its identified 'targeted' seats. It has identified a third of the total seats that it plans to contest as its 'targeted seats'.

A resource crunch, diffident party leaders unwilling to enter the fray, and the Congress being more amenable to accommodating the demands of its allies in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have contributed to the Congress fielding fewer LS candidates than ever before.

In 2019, the Congress fielded candidates on 421 seats, and in 2014, it was 464. The Bharatiya Janata Party contested 436 seats in 2019 and 428 in 2014.

If the Congress is contesting fewer seats than ever before, the BJP is set to contest its highest-ever number of Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP has announced its candidates for 414 Lok Sabha seats and could contest a greater number than it did in 2019.

The Congress has yet to announce its candidates for key states such as Punjab and Haryana. It has also not declared its candidates for crucial constituencies, including Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Rai Bareli, which were for decades the seats from which members of the Nehru-Gandhi family contested.

The party is scheduled to announce its three candidates in Delhi, where it has an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, half a dozen seats each in Bihar and Gujarat, and also in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi is now a Rajya Sabha member, while there is no clarity yet on whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost from Amethi in 2019, will again contest from the seat.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is contesting 17 seats as part of its alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The Congress has yet to declare its candidates for the Mathura and Prayagraj seats.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has entered seat-sharing arrangements in states where it would not earlier, such as accepting the SP's demand to contest from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho seat. In Haryana, AAP is contesting from Kurukshetra. In Gujarat, AAP is contesting from Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has announced 22 of its candidates but struggled to find suitable candidates with senior leaders such as former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra unwilling to contest the polls. Vaibhav Gehlot, Ashok Gehlot's son, is contesting from Jalore.

From Rajasthan's Rajsamand seat, the party announced the candidature of former legislator Sudarshan Singh Rawat, who initially went incommunicado and eventually emerged to announce that he will not contest. The Congress shifted its Bhilwara candidate Damodar Gurjar to Rajsamand and persuaded its senior leader C P Joshi to contest from Bhilwara.

The Congress, which refused to enter any seat-sharing deal with smaller parties in the 2023 assembly polls, came around to supporting them for the Lok Sabha polls. The Communist Party of India-Marxist is contesting the Sikar seat, and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal will contest from the Nagaur seat.

From Barmer, the Congress has fielded Ummeda Ram, who quit Beniwal's party, so that he could contest on the Congress's symbol.

After party leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, a tribal face of the party and a member of the Congress working panel, joined the BJP, the Congress has struggled to find a candidate for Banswara-Dungarpur. Sources said it could support the Bharat Adivasi Party.

In Karnataka, over half a dozen of the party's candidates are sons, daughters, sons-in-law, and spouses of state ministers.