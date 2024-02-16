News
Rediff.com  » News » Congress claims bank accounts frozen, I-T asks for Rs 210 cr

Congress claims bank accounts frozen, I-T asks for Rs 210 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 16, 2024 12:18 IST
The Income Tax department has frozen the Congress' four main bank accounts on "flimsy grounds", party treasurer Ajay Maken claimed on Friday and alleged that democracy was in danger in the country.

IMAGE: : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

This has affected all political activity of the party, Maken said at a press conference. Sources later said nine accounts had been frozen.

The accounts were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19, an election year, Maken said.

 

"For the first time in the country's history, accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections," Maken told reporters.

He appealed to the judiciary to save democracy as it was in danger and said the country is headed towards one-party democracy.

Maken said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
