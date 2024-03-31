News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong gets fresh I-T notice for Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3567 cr

Cong gets fresh I-T notice for Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3567 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 31, 2024 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In mounting trouble for the Congress, sources in the party said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (third from right) and SP leader Ahkilesh Yadav (right) at INDIA bloc's rally against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, in New Delhi, March 31, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the Congress.

 

According to sources, the fresh tax notices relate to 2014-15 (Rs 663 crore), 2015-16 (around Rs 664 crore) and 2016-17 (around Rs 417 crore). The authorities have ended the tax exemption available to political parties and have taxed the party for the entire collections, they added.

The Congress has also been taxed for "third-party entries" made in diaries seized from some of its leaders by probe agencies during raids, the sources said.

The main Opposition party on Friday said that it has received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore.

The tax authorities have already withdrawn Rs 135 crore from the party's accounts for a tax demand relating to previous years.

The Congress has moved the court against the Rs 135-crore tax demand and the case is likely to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday. The party has failed to get any relief from the high court of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in this regard.

Congress leaders have contended that similar third-party entries naming BJP leaders in other diaries have not been levied any tax.

They have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in "tax terrorism" and financially crippling the principal opposition party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

By doing so, they are disturbing the level playing field during elections, the Congress has alleged.

It has also complained to the Election Commission in this regard and urged it to maintain a level playing field.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
I-T issues notice to Congress for Rs 170 crore
I-T issues notice to Congress for Rs 170 crore
HC dismisses Cong's pleas against tax proceedings
HC dismisses Cong's pleas against tax proceedings
No relief for Cong as HC rejects pleas against I-T move
No relief for Cong as HC rejects pleas against I-T move
Reliance invested $125 bn in capex in last 10 years
Reliance invested $125 bn in capex in last 10 years
Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA rally
Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA rally
No debut jitters! Mayank channels inner speed machine
No debut jitters! Mayank channels inner speed machine
Union minister's election rally attacked in UP
Union minister's election rally attacked in UP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr

Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr

HC upholds order directing Cong to pay Rs 100 cr tax

HC upholds order directing Cong to pay Rs 100 cr tax

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances