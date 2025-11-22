HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong divided over tie-up with MNS for Mumbai civic polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 22, 2025 18:23 IST

The Congress in Maharashtra appeared divided on allying with the MNS in the upcoming local body polls, with senior leader of the grand old party Vijay Wadettiwar favouring a united contest, while MP Varsha Gaikwad said it was firm on not aligning with the Raj Thackeray-led party in Mumbai.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray speaks during 'Satyacha Morcha' (march for truth) in Mumbai on November 01, 2025. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Wadettiwar, however, suggested that the Congress wouldn't compromise on its ideology for forging alliances.

He referred to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar's statement underlining the importance of Opposition unity for defeating the BJP.

 

"Ultimately, ideology matters. We are positive towards a united fight, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Everyone must come together to defeat the BJP," the Congress Legislature Party leader told reporters on Saturday.

He referred to the MNS's participation in the 'Satyacha Morcha' organised by the opposition MVA in Mumbai earlier this month against the alleged discrepancies in the voters' list.

Wadettiwar's open support for MNS flies in the face of the Mumbai Congress unit, which had announced to go solo in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Reacting to Wadettiwar's remarks, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said he spoke about alliances at the state level, while the party's Mumbai unit has already made its stand clear that it will not align with the MNS for the BMC polls.

She had earlier said that the Congress will never tie-up with those people who take the law into their hands and intimidate others.

Elections to the 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will be held on December 2, while the civic corporation polls are expected to take place in January 2026.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has reiterated that the party would never join hands with "those who indulge in violence".

The growing proximity between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT, a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and MNS headed by his cousin Raj Thackeray, had apparently shaped the Congress's decision to contest elections independently.

Wadettiwar, meanwhile, claimed that the BJP's internal surveys predicting significant gains for the party in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls were "fabricated".

"It is a fictional narrative created by the BJP. This is a desperate attempt to influence public perception. Many new voter identity cards mysteriously appeared in Mumbai yesterday; perhaps the BJP wants to repeat what they did in Bihar. They want to end democracy," he alleged.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised the Congress for what he described as its "politically convenient" shift in stand over aligning with the MNS.

Bawankule said the Congress had earlier firmly opposed any alliance with the MNS due to the latter's aggressive agitations against Hindi-speaking people.

"The party leadership had adopted that stance, fearing a backlash from voters in the recently held Bihar assembly elections. Now the Congress is changing its stand for its own convenience ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra," he alleged.

Meanwhile, reacting to MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande calling Congress an amoeba, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Science tells how an amoeba holds its ground. And politics tells how some change colours."

"Rather than changing colours like a chameleon out of fear of challenges in every election, the Congress has the ability to hold its ground like an amoeba, facing every upcoming challenge," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
