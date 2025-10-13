'Raj Thackeray wants Cong on board': Raut hints at MNS joining MVA

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena wants the Congress to be taken along, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Monday, indicating that the Raj Thackeray-led party could be part of the Opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Following Raut's statement, the MNS, however, said the party's stand is decided by its chief.

"The party will forth its position and no one else. In future, only we will state our stance," said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, dismissing the Sena-UBT leader's remark.

Raut's remarks came amid a buzz of cousins Raj Thackeray and Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray joining hands for the upcoming local body polls in the state, though it remained unclear if the MNS head will be part of the larger Opposition alliance.

Asked if Raj Thackeray is ready to be part of the MVA, Raut told reporters, "Even Raj Thackeray desires that the Congress, which is a constituent of the MVA, should be taken along. This is his stand."

"But this does not mean any decision has been taken on this," he stressed.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he has spoken to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal about "certain issues" and will also speak with Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Uddhav Thackeray will also talk to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said.

A section of state Congress leaders has, however, opposed any move to join hands with the MNS, especially ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Everyone has a place in state politics. The way Shiv Sena-UBT has, the MNS also has a place, and so do Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP and the Left parties, Raut said.

"For instance, our stand is that Congress should be part of the all-party delegation. Even Raj Thackeray is of the same opinion," he said.

Raut was referring to a delegation of Opposition parties comprising Raj, Uddhav and Pawar that will meet the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

MNS leader Deshpande, however, said that the opposition delegation meeting the EC had no connection to the MVA.

The Thackeray cousins have met at least six times in the last few months.

Once estranged, they appear to have reconciled after the drubbing their parties received in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena-UBT and the MNS have not yet announced an alliance for the civic polls, though their leaders have confirmed that it is on the cards.