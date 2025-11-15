Day after Bihar drubbing, Cong signals to fight BMC poll solo

In a sign of a possible strain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said the party is preparing to contest the upcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation independently.

IMAGE: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad. Photograph: @VarshaEGaikwad/X

Addressing a party meeting, Mumbai Congress president Gaikwad called on party workers to resolve to "unfurl the Congress flag in the BMC".

"We must ensure the election of Congress corporators... prepare for all 227 seats," she said.

Elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

Gaikwad made the statement in the presence of senior leaders, including AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

The Congress's stand to go solo has come amid the possibility of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Raj Thackeray, joining hands for the civic elections.

A section of the Congress is averse to having Raj Thackeray in an alliance, given his aggressive stand against North Indian migrants.

Gaikwad said that earlier, when reporters asked Chennithala if the party would go it alone in the BMC polls, he had maintained that such decisions were left to the local units.

"We have conveyed to him (Chennithala) that Congress leaders and workers want to go alone, along with like-minded parties and groups," she said, adding that office-bearers have been briefed on the organisational preparations.

The Lok Sabha MP urged party workers to hit the ground for the next two months and remain alert about the voters' list.

The Congress aligned with its long-time rival, Shiv Sena, in 2019 to form the MVA, along with the NCP. The split in the Shiv Sena and NCP in 2022 and 2023 saw their rival factions ally with the ruling BJP.

In 2024, the Congress could only manage to get two of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai and 10 out of 36 assembly seats, with Shiv Sena-UBT having an upper hand in the seat-sharing.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar mocked the Congress' statement of fighting the Mumbai civic polls alone and asked if the grand old party had the guts or vote base to take such a decision.

"Does the Congress have the guts to go solo in the BMC elections? Are there any leaders, party workers or even votes left for the Congress?" Shelar asked while speaking to reporters.

"One needs courage to fight elections independently and it remains to be seen whether the Congress possesses it. The Congress' image has been weakened and it lacks the strength to take such a stand," added Shelar, a BJP MLA from the metropolis.

Queried on the Congress announcing that it would fight civic elections without tying up with its MVA and INDIA bloc ally Shiv Sena-UBT, Shelar said the Mumbai Congress had traditionally contested civic polls against the Sena.

NCP-SP spokesperson Amol Matele said the Congress' move would split Opposition votes and ultimately benefit the BJP.

"The Congress on its own? Then it is Diwali for the BJP in Mumbai. By splitting votes, whom are they (Congress) trying to benefit," Matele questioned.

The Opposition alliance should unitedly fight Mumbai civic polls in order to defeat the BJP-led Mahayuti, he added.