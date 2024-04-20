Cong demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

The Congress has demanded repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state were rigged.

IMAGE: Unidentified miscreants destroyed EVMs during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections at the Khongman polling booth in Imphal East. Photograph: ANI Photo

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of over 68 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party has lodged a complaint with Manipur Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

Speaking to reporters on Friday night, K Meghachandra said "Unidentified armed miscreants have been threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents for some days."

"We have lodged a complaint with the CEO Manipur for repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur," he said.

The demand for repoll included three polling stations under Chief Minister N Biren Singh's assembly constituency of Heingang.