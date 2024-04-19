Firing incidents reported as violence-hit Manipur votes

Incidents of intimidation and firing were reported from at least two places in Inner Manipur constituency where voting for the Lok Sabha polls is currently underway, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Polling officials closed the booth at 5 Thongju, 31 Khongman Zone in Imphal after some women alleged irregularities and created a ruckus. Photograph: ANI on X

At Thamnapokpi under Moirang constituency in Bishnupur district, armed men fired several rounds in the air near a polling booth prompting voters to flee, police said on Friday, adding additional security personnel were rushed to the spot to contain the situation.

Unidentified armed men also intimidated election agents of a particular political party at different places and asked them to leave the polling stations, they said.

At Uripok and Iroishemba in Imphal West district, armed men asked agents of a party to leave the premises of polling stations, an official said.

"Incensed with the intimidation, voters at Iroishemba forcefully entered polling stations and destroyed elections materials and equipment," the official said.

At Kiyamgei in Imphal East district's Keirao constituency, armed men fired blank shots and intimidated Congress polling agents.

Earlier in the morning, at Khongman Zone 4 in Imphal East district, an altercation broke out between voters and unidentified men leading to damage of EVMs.

Meanwhile, several areas in Kuki-dominated assembly segments in Outer Manipur recorded a thin turnout till 1pm.

Saitu and Saikul constituencies in Kangpokpi district recorded a turnout of 13.22 per cent and 8.58 per cent, respectively, officials said.

Henglep in Churachandpur district recorded the highest turnout in all Kuki-dominated assembly segments with 49 per cent.

Churachandpur assembly segment on the other hand recorded 43.67 per cent turnout.

Chandel constituency, which has both Naga and Kuki voters, recorded a turnout of 68.63 per cent.

Meitei dominated assembly segments in Outer Manipur, however, recorded a slightly higher turnout than Kuki areas.

Khangabok in Thoubal district recorded 52.68 per cent voting, officials said.

Polling is underway in 15 assembly segments of the total 28 constituencies of Outer Manipur on Friday.