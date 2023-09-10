Cong dares govt to screen 'Jawan' in new Parl building after 'Gadar 2'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday dared the central government to building as they screened Sunny Deol's blockbuster sequel Gadar 2 a few days ago.

The film, which has Shah Rukh Khan top-lining the cast and south stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara featuring in prominent roles, has been on a record-setting run at the box office, minting over Rs 100 crores in just two days post its release.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Ramesh posted, "Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well?”

The film, which the makers have specified as a work of fiction in the opening credits, has references to farmer suicides while showing government hospitals in a shambolic state.

In the film Jawan, Shah Rukh's character has a monologue saying, "Jo aapse vote maang raha hai aap unsee sawal pucho. Pucho unse ki agle 5 saal tak mere liye kya karoge (Pose questions to the leader who is seeking votes from you. Ask him what he plans to do for you in the next five years.)"

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 was screened for all Lok Sabha members over three days starting August 25, marking the first time that a movie screening was arranged in the Parliament.

Significantly, Sunny is a Lok Sabha member from the BJP. He represents Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency in the Lower House.

The action-thriller, which sees Shah Rukh return in a massy avatar after the mega success of Pathan, has been helmed by Atlee.

The film opened to packed houses across the country while also setting cash registers ringing overseas.

The actioner mopped up a whopping Rs 65.50 crores from the domestic box office on the opening day.

According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film minted Rs 129.6 crore gross worldwide, which is an all-time record for a Hindu film overseas.