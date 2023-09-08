Jawan Makes Box Office History

Back in 2008, when Ghajini had released, the term Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) had been unheard of.

But then the unthinkable had happened when the Aamir Khan starrer set a new benchmark and crossed the benchmark after a four-week run, closing at Rs 114 crore (Rs 1.14 billion). It earned Rs 55.16 crore (Rs 551.6 million) in its first week, which was also a record.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is making history.

Not only did it cross the first week collections of Ghajini on just its opening day, and that too only in the Hindi version. Perhaps the day is not too far away when a film can enter the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) on its very first day!

Atlee's film earned Rs 65 crore* (Rs 650 million) on its very first day, in just the Hindi version. It has crossed Pathaan's first day Hindi numbers of Rs 55 crore (Rs 550 million), with Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) coming from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

With the presence of southern stars like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, a massive Rs 10 crore* (Rs 100 million) has come from the south versions, which further elevated the opening day numbers of Jawan to Rs 75 crore* (Rs 750 million).

Jawan is seeing widespread class and appeal, and is working across A, B and C centres.

Theatres are showing houseful signs, be it multiplexes or single screens.

With its four-day extended weekend, collections will surely be huge.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.