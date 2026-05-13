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Home  » News » Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 13, 2026 08:30 IST

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Prateek Yadav, the son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother to Akhilesh Yadav, has died at 38.

Prateek Yadav

IMAGE: Prateek Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. Photograph: Prateek Yadav on Facebook

Key Points

  • Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38.
  • Yadav was rushed to the civil hospital after suddenly falling ill.
  • Prateek Yadav was known as a fitness enthusiast and stayed away from active politics.
  • His wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, is currently the vice chairman of the State Women Commission and a member of the BJP.

The younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and step brother of Akhilesh Yadav died on Wednesday, sources said.

Sudden Illness and Hospitalisation

Prateek Yadav, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but declared dead at the hospital, the sources said. 

Prateek Yadav's Background

Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics.

Aparna Bisht Yadav's Political Role

However, his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women Commission.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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