Sri Lankan President Flees Protestors

Thousands of protesters in Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in the Sri Lankan capital, demanding he resign and accept responsibility for the island's gravest economic crisis that has caused thousands of Sri Lankans to live on one meal a day.

Gota is reported to have fled his home on Friday to escape the protesters, some of who were holding Sri Lankan flags.

IMAGE: A demonstrator hurls a tear gas grenade towards the police who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the president's residence, July 8, 2022. All photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: The police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

IMAGE: Demonstrators use masks and handkerchiefs to protect their faces against the tear gas.

IMAGE: Another demonstrator throws back a tear gas at the police.

IMAGE: Police water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

IMAGE: The police in action during the protest.

IMAGE: Protesters flee the tear gas.

IMAGE: A couple of days ago, MPs shouted Go Gota Go! in the Sri Lankan parliament. While his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as prime minister in May as did his younger Basil Rajapaksa, who many Sri Lankans believe is the architect of their country's economic misfortunes, Gota has refused to step down.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com