News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide

Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 09, 2023 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team has arrested a batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: DYFI and SFI supporters stage a protest alleging discrimination and in the aftermath of the alleged suicide of Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, in Mumbai, February 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.

 

In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that "Arman has killed me", the official said.

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12 this year.

The Mumbai police's SIT recently received a report from a handwriting expert, which said the handwriting in the purported suicide note recovered from the institute's hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that it was written by him, an official earlier said.

The Maharashtra government had formed the SIT to conduct a probe into Solanki's death.

His family had claimed that he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste community and suspected foul play in his death.

However, the inquiry committee set up by the IITB had ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause of suicide.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Suicides from marginalised sections common: CJI
Suicides from marginalised sections common: CJI
Dead IIT Bombay student's family suspects murder
Dead IIT Bombay student's family suspects murder
IIT-Bombay rejects caste bias in student's suicide
IIT-Bombay rejects caste bias in student's suicide
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

IIT student's death: Abetment to suicide case filed

IIT student's death: Abetment to suicide case filed

SIT formed to probe Dalit student's suicide at IIT-B

SIT formed to probe Dalit student's suicide at IIT-B

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances