News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid cold wave, rainfall expected in Delhi, Rajasthan

Amid cold wave, rainfall expected in Delhi, Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 18, 2023 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi logged its eighth cold wave day in January on Wednesday, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the India Meteorological Department website.

IMAGE: People head to work on a cold and foggy winter morning, in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Sadarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. It was 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees on Monday.

Delhi saw seven cold wave days in January 2020, while it did not record any such day last year.

Rajasthan too witnessed intense cold conditions with Sikar, Churu and Karauli recording night temperatures below the freezing point and Fatehpur reeling at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.

 

Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Chittorgarh, Alwar, Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures at 0.3 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius while it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.

Delhi recorded an intense coldwave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.

It has also logged over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the most since 2019.

IMAGE: Residents look at icicles formed on branches of a tree during a cold winter morning in Fatehpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Met office said coldwave conditions would abate from Thursday-Friday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

When a western disturbance -- a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East -- approaches a region, the wind direction changes.

The city may also see light rain or drizzle towards Thursday night.

Light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are predicted to lash northwest India, including Delhi, on January 23-24 under the influence of another western disturbance.

Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far. The Met department attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.

Last year, the city had recorded 82.2 mm rainfall in January, the highest in the month since 1901.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
STUNNING! Frozen By Ice
STUNNING! Frozen By Ice
Yeh Hai India: How Monkeys Beat The Cold
Yeh Hai India: How Monkeys Beat The Cold
India Is Feeling Cold...
India Is Feeling Cold...
Recipe: Beetroot And Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Beetroot And Chocolate Cake
Aus Open PIX: Injured Nadal sent packing by McDonald
Aus Open PIX: Injured Nadal sent packing by McDonald
US readies plan to eliminate visa wait time in India
US readies plan to eliminate visa wait time in India
Adipurush Will Release On...
Adipurush Will Release On...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Cold Wave May Continue Till Republic Day'

'Cold Wave May Continue Till Republic Day'

Cold wave sweeps Delhi; mercury falls to 1.4 deg C

Cold wave sweeps Delhi; mercury falls to 1.4 deg C

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances