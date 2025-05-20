Col Qureshi slur: After SC rap, MP min skips cabinet meet

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who is facing a probe for his objectionable remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi was not seen at the state cabinet meeting held in Indore on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah. Photograph: @KrVijayShah/X

Shah did not arrive at the historical Rajbada palace here to attend the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a government official said.

He holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation.

The Supreme Court on Monday chided the BJP minister for his "crass" remarks about Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to conduct probe in the First Information Report registered against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was shared widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi and ordered the police to register an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, the minister has expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

The cabinet meeting was organised at the Rajbada palace, constructed by the erstwhile Holkar dynasty of Indore, to mark the conclusion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Ahilyabai Holkar, a legendary ruler.

Meanwhile, the Congress again demanded that Shah be dismissed from the cabinet.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said in a statement, "The Supreme Court and High Court have severely reprimanded Shah for his objectionable remarks about Colonel Qureshi and rejected his apology. Despite this, why no decision has been taken on Shah's dismissal?".