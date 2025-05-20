HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Col Qureshi slur: After SC rap, MP min skips cabinet meet

Col Qureshi slur: After SC rap, MP min skips cabinet meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 16:31 IST

x

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who is facing a probe for his objectionable remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi was not seen at the state cabinet meeting held in Indore on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah. Photograph: @KrVijayShah/X

Shah did not arrive at the historical Rajbada palace here to attend the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a government official said.

He holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation.

 

The Supreme Court on Monday chided the BJP minister for his "crass" remarks about Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to conduct probe in the First Information Report registered against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was shared widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi and ordered the police to register an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, the minister has expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

The cabinet meeting was organised at the Rajbada palace, constructed by the erstwhile Holkar dynasty of Indore, to mark the conclusion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Ahilyabai Holkar, a legendary ruler.

Meanwhile, the Congress again demanded that Shah be dismissed from the cabinet.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said in a statement, "The Supreme Court and High Court have severely reprimanded Shah for his objectionable remarks about Colonel Qureshi and rejected his apology. Despite this, why no decision has been taken on Shah's dismissal?".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'
MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'
MP minister Vijay Shah booked for remarks on Col Qureshi
MP minister Vijay Shah booked for remarks on Col Qureshi
Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister
Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister
Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur
Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

VIDEOS

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style0:56

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 491:01

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 49

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and surveillance3:15

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD