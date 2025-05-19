HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Col Qureshi remarks: Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister

Col Qureshi remarks: Would have sacked Shah for life, says Modi minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 20:04 IST

x

Deploring Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday asserted that had the Bharatiya Janata Party leader been in his party, "he would have been expelled for life".

IMAGE: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar visit a Shahi Litchi stall during the two-day International Buyer-Seller Conference, at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, May 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, who is on a tour of his home state Bihar, was replying to questions from journalists who sought his views about the episode.

"We are proud of our Army personnel. Anybody who equates them with terrorists deserves condemnation. Had such a person been in my party, he would have been expelled for life," the Hajipur MP said.

 

Notably, Chirag's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an ally of the BJP.

Shah has stoked controversy by calling Colonel Sofiya Qureishi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor, the "sister of terrorists".

While the BJP is yet to take any action against Shah, who has since been claiming it was a "slip of the tongue", the Madhya Pradesh minister has since drawn flak from NDA partners as well as opponents.

A grim view has also been taken of the remarks by the Supreme Court. The apex court said the "entire nation has been shamed" by Shah's utterances, in addition to ordering that the FIR lodged in this connection be probed by a three-member special investigation team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CM's wife to Col Qureshi: Shah's trail of foul remarks
CM's wife to Col Qureshi: Shah's trail of foul remarks
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Col Sofiya slur: SC rejects MP min's apology, orders SIT
Sack Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi: Uma Bharti
Sack Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi: Uma Bharti
MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'
MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'
BJP's Naqvi slams MP minister for remark on Col Qureshi
BJP's Naqvi slams MP minister for remark on Col Qureshi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

Spinach And Corn Chila: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Heavy rain brings parts of Bengaluru to a halt3:02

Heavy rain brings parts of Bengaluru to a halt

Shillong wrapped in a sheet of purple flowers, attracts tourists1:57

Shillong wrapped in a sheet of purple flowers, attracts...

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style0:59

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD