HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Remarks targeting Col Qureshi: SC raps MP minister

Remarks targeting Col Qureshi: SC raps MP minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 15, 2025 12:21 IST

x

What sort of statements are you making, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who has challenged a high court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. It will hear his plea on May 16.

IMAGE: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addresses a press conference after the India-Pak ceasefire agreement, in New Delhi on May 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

"What sort of statements are you making. You are a responsible minister of the government," the CJI told Shah's counsel.

 

The lawyer said the petitioner was seeking a stay on the FIR.

The bench said the plea would be heard on Friday.

Shah hit the headlines after a video, which went viral, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who was a prominent face of the armed forces along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had castigated Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Colonel Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversial statements, the high court had ordered the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the minister.

After drawing severe condemnation, the MP tribal affairs minister said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'
MP minister refers to Col Quershi as 'terrorists' sister'
Sack Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi: Uma Bharti
Sack Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi: Uma Bharti
BJP's Naqvi slams MP minister for remark on Col Qureshi
BJP's Naqvi slams MP minister for remark on Col Qureshi
MP minister Vijay Shah booked for remarks on Col Qureshi
MP minister Vijay Shah booked for remarks on Col Qureshi
Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Bold Avatars Of Madhuri Dixit

webstory image 2

Vintage Kashmir: Portraits Of The Past

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

'Pakistan ran like a scared dog with tail between its legs': Ex-US Official1:51

'Pakistan ran like a scared dog with tail between its...

Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump at Qatar's Lusail Palace3:02

Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump at Qatar's Lusail Palace

Army destroys Live Pakistani Shells in India-Pak border area2:27

Army destroys Live Pakistani Shells in India-Pak border area

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD