Trademark Applications Filed For Cockroach Janata Party

Three trademark applications have been filed for the name Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical political outfit gaining traction in India.

Key Points Three trademark applications have been filed for the name Cockroach Janata Party.

The applications seek trademark registration for political and social services.

The filings come amid growing attention for the satirical political outfit.

The X account of the Cockroach Janata Party was withheld in India.

Three separate trademark applications have been filed seeking rights over the name Cockroach Janata Party, official records showed.

Trademark Applications Spark Interest

The filings, by lesser-known individuals, come amid growing attention around a satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party, that had attracted million of views and followers within days of launch for for its online commentary and digital presence.

While the X account of the outfit was withheld in India, the applications filed with the Trade Marks Registry portal seek trademark registration under the category for providing political and social services.

Separate applications have bene filed by individuals Azim Adambhai Jam and Akahnd Swaroop -- about whom not much is known -- and by a proprietorship COCKROACH JANTA PARTY.