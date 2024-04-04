News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC asks both NCP factions to abide by its order

SC asks both NCP factions to abide by its order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2024 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party to abide by its directions on use of symbols, party names and disclaimers in publicity material for the assembly and general elections.

IMAGE: Posters put by NCP workers in Mumbai on February 8, 2024. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan, while disposing of the applications filed by both sides on non-compliance of its March 19 order, said it is high time that leaders of both factions should be somewhere else and not courts.

 

It directed the Sharad Pawar faction to sensitise party workers on using the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' and symbol 'man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet also known as tutari) in poll campaigns.

It further directed that the faction led by the veteran leader to ask their party workers, leaders, office bearers and lawmakers not to use the 'clock' symbol in poll advertisements, which has been allotted to the Ajit Pawar led bloc of the NCP.

Similarly, it asked the Ajit Pawar faction to issue bigger and prominent advertisements in newspapers saying allocation of 'clock' symbol to it is sub-judice, as was directed in the apex court's March 19 order.

The bench refused to modify its directions issued in the March 19 order as sought by the Ajit Pawar-led bloc, and said there appears to be no necessity.

On March 19, the top court allowed the Sharad Pawar faction to use 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its name for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The top court had directed the Ajit Pawar-led faction to issue a public notice in the newspapers in English, Hindi and Marathi editions notifying that the allocation of 'clock' symbol is sub-judice before this court and the respondent have been permitted to use the same subject to final outcome of these proceedings.

"Such a declaration shall be incorporated in every pamphlet, advertisement, audio or video clip to be issued by the respondent (NCP) political party," the top court had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rein in your leaders, Ajit-led NCP warns Shinde
Rein in your leaders, Ajit-led NCP warns Shinde
What Ajit Pawar says on visiting Sharad Pawar's home
What Ajit Pawar says on visiting Sharad Pawar's home
BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit to end...: NCP leader
BJP has given 'supari' to Ajit to end...: NCP leader
Night launch of N-capable Agni Prime successful
Night launch of N-capable Agni Prime successful
IPL viewership CRUSHES records! 35 Crore hooked
IPL viewership CRUSHES records! 35 Crore hooked
A Tale Of Unlikely Politicians
A Tale Of Unlikely Politicians
Vistara cancellations lead to surge in spot airfares
Vistara cancellations lead to surge in spot airfares
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC gives NCP to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar to move SC

EC gives NCP to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar to move SC

Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker

Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances