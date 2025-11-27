HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Congress targeting India through overseas social media accounts: BJP

Congress targeting India through overseas social media accounts: BJP

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 27, 2025 16:12 IST

x

The BJP on Thursday alleged that social media accounts based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries are building an anti-India narrative at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system, claiming that even the X account of the Congress head of media department, Pawan Khera, is based in the US.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra displayed various X accounts that he alleged were created from abroad, demonstrating social media campaigns against the Election Commission, the BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues, including the Congress' allegations of 'vote chori'.

There was no immediate response from Congress regarding these allegations.

 

"Since 2014, the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, his social media and advisory team, and well-known faces from the Left have been leaving no stone unturned to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India," Patra said.

"For this, they have not refrained from even taking help from foreign forces," he alleged.

He further accused the Congress of having created their accounts on X in various countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and the US to build a "narrative" in India against the BJP-RSS and the Modi government.

"This has come to light, after X introduced a new feature a few days ago through which one can find information about the account holders' location, date of creation, among others," Patra said.

Additionally, he alleged that after using the feature, Congress leader Pawan Khera's X account was found to be based in the United States.

"Maharashtra Congress's X account is based in Ireland. They have now changed it to India. But when the account was created, it was based in Ireland. Himachal Pradesh Congress's account is connected via the Thailand Android app, though it is based in India," he added.

The BJP leader asserted that after the new X feature was launched, information about the locations of many X accounts linked to Congress and the Left eco-system has either been changed to India or concealed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CIA, Mossad plotted 2014 LS poll defeat, claims Cong leader
CIA, Mossad plotted 2014 LS poll defeat, claims Cong leader
Terror module: Pak handlers radicalised doctors online for India attacks
Terror module: Pak handlers radicalised doctors online for India attacks
Guj BJP MP invites Rahul Gandhi for 'Unity March' in Vadodara
Guj BJP MP invites Rahul Gandhi for 'Unity March' in Vadodara
Terror Module: 'Pakistan's Handlers Shifted Strategy'
Terror Module: 'Pakistan's Handlers Shifted Strategy'
Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules
Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

webstory image 2

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

webstory image 3

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

VIDEOS

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM Siddaramaiah0:24

If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi, said CM...

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar speaks on Bihars mission to curb mafias1:19

400 already on his list, 1,200 in process DGP Vinay Kumar...

Caravan Bus service will start soon, tourists will get the comfort of a moving hotel, know its special features3:41

Caravan Bus service will start soon, tourists will get...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO