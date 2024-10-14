News
Co-conspirator arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

Co-conspirator arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 01:13 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Pune who along with his brother ”enlisted” two of the three alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Police personnel produce the two accused at the Esplanade Court in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai, October 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police called the man, Pravin Lonkar, a ”co-conspirator” and said they are on the lookout for his brother Shubham Lonkar. This is the third arrest in the case.

According to the crime branch official, Pravin and Shubham “enlisted” two alleged shooters, a UP resident and Shivkumar Gautam.

 

While Gautam is on the run, police have arrested the UP resident and another alleged shooter, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23).

The official said the police went to Pune looking for Shubham Lonkar but did not find him there. They then nabbed his brother Pravin for his alleged involvement in the crime, he said.

NCP leader Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra east area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, according to the Mumbai police.

The police have recovered two bullets and 28 live bullets were recovered from the two apprehended shooters.

The police have set up 15 teams which have fanned out of Maharashtra and a probe is on to identify who provided logistical support to the shooters, officials have said.

The Mumbai police are verifying a social media post, attributed to a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, owning up to the murder of Siddique.

The crime branch is also probing various angles, including a possible contract killing, business or political rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, according to officials.

Source: PTI
 
Siddique murder: Two accused from same UP village
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Two gunshot wounds on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors
Central rule lifted in Jammu and Kashmir after 7 years
He has damaged Indian soccer: Bhutia blasts AIFF chief
NZ coach warns of India's home advantage
Women's T20 WC: India lose to Aus; semis hopes fade
