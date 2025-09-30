HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CM sir, if you...: Vijay's 1st message to Stalin after Karur tragedy

CM sir, if you...: Vijay's 1st message to Stalin after Karur tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 30, 2025 16:21 IST

Days after a rally led by him in Tamil Nadu's Karur witnessed 41 stampede deaths, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay on Tuesday said he hasn't visited the affected persons so far as his presence there would lead to an "unusual situation."

IMAGE: Actor and TVK founder Vijay issues a video message after the Karur stampede in which 41 people died. Photograph: @TVKVijayHQ/X

The top actor said he has never faced such a "painful situation" in his life. He challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin to "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues.

 

"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page.

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

"You may do anything to me," he said, even as his party colleagues including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar are police facing case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district, about 400 km from state capital Chennai.

Seeking to take on the ruling DMK over the matter, he said "CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men."

On the day of the incident, he left Karur hastily, considering people's safety, he claimed.

