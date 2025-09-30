'The biggest mistake was that he fled Karur after the stampede.'

IMAGE: Vijay greets the gathering before the stampede in Karur, September 27, 2025, here and below. Photographs: TVK/ANI Photo

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and movie superstar Vijay is currently under siege.

The 41 stampede deaths at the rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has put the star politician into a high-security risk zone.

On September 29, there was a bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai residence from an anonymous caller.

Vijay's home has been cordoned off, with only family members allowed in.

The actor has been advised to stay confined to his home until the fury against the deaths in Karur dies down.

"Vijay is scared for his family," an associate tells Subhash K Jha.

"The biggest mistake was that he fled Karur after the stampede instead of being with the injured and the families of the dead," the associate admits.

"Vijay says his mind had stopped working properly. It's a tricky situation. The people, not only in Karur, but all over Tamil Nadu are angry. They may target Vijay in spite of his security."

" So stepping out of his home is not advisable at the moment. At the same time, not visiting the injured would be inhuman."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff