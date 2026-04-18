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Fadnavis Orders Thorough Probe In Key Maharashtra Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 18, 2026 18:29 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered thorough investigations and strong prosecutions in several key cases, including sexual harassment allegations and drug-related deaths, to ensure justice and protect the youth.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra CM Fadnavis directs police to ensure thorough investigation and strong prosecution in key cases.
  • Fadnavis reviewed probes into the Nashik TCS case, Ashok Kharat case, Amravati sexual exploitation case, and Goregaon drug overdose deaths.
  • The CM stressed the need to build confidence among victims and ensure strict action against the guilty in the Ashok Kharat case.
  • Fadnavis called for intensified action against narcotics, emphasising the seriousness of the issue for the youth.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reviewed key cases with the Home department and directed the police to ensure thorough investigation and strong prosecution, officials said.

At a high-level meeting attended by the Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), SIT chief and other senior officers, the CM took stock of probes into cases pertaining to the Nashik unit of TCS, self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, sexual exploitation of minors and women in Amravati as well as the drug overdose deaths at a concert in Goregaon in Mumbai, they added.

 

Focus on Victims and Justice

In the Kharat case, Fadnavis stressed the need to build confidence among victims and ensure strict action against the guilty.

"Ensure that victims are given complete confidence. Whoever is found guilty must face strict punishment. Collect strong evidence so that the case stands firmly in court. Securing conviction should remain the primary objective of the probe," the CM said in the meeting.

Comprehensive Investigation into TCS Case

Reviewing the Nashik TCS case, in which some women employees have alleged sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversions, Fadnavis called for a comprehensive investigation.

"Incidents like religious conversion will not be tolerated. Examine all possible patterns and angles; no aspect should be left out," he said, while also appreciating the Nashik police for bringing the case to light.

Addressing Sexual Exploitation in Amravati

On the Paratwada case in Amravati, the chief minister directed officials to counsel victims and encourage them to come forward, adding that social workers may be involved to build trust.

Crackdown on Narcotics

Regarding the Goregaon drug overdose case, Fadnavis called for intensified action against narcotics.

"Take large-scale action against drugs. This directly concerns the future of our youth and must be handled with utmost seriousness," he said.

The chief minister also issued several directions to strengthen investigation mechanisms and ensure coordinated action across agencies, officials added.

Under Indian law, sexual harassment and forced religious conversion are serious offences that can attract significant jail time. The next stage of investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a strong case for prosecution. These cases highlight the ongoing challenges in ensuring safety and justice for vulnerable populations in Maharashtra.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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