News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anything can happen to Kejriwal in jail: AAP

Anything can happen to Kejriwal in jail: AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 19, 2024 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh speaks to the media in New Delhi on April 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

At a press conference in New Delhi, Singh charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'modus operandi' can stoop to the level of even killing someone.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh's accusations.

 

The MP also slammed BJP leaders for 'making fun' of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that 'misleading' news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media.

"If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked.

There was no reaction from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the AAP Rajya Sabha MP's allegation.

Singh, however, asserted that Kejriwal will not break or bow down.

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Thursday alleged that there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

Her allegations came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Diabetic Kejriwal eating mangoes, sweets for bail: ED
Diabetic Kejriwal eating mangoes, sweets for bail: ED
'Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest': AAP blames BJP
'Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest': AAP blames BJP
Kejriwal cannot sign political docs, says jails chief
Kejriwal cannot sign political docs, says jails chief
Can Pant negate SRH threat on emotional homecoming?
Can Pant negate SRH threat on emotional homecoming?
Oil's slick grip threatens corporate margins, profits
Oil's slick grip threatens corporate margins, profits
Phase 1: 40% turnout till 1 pm; violence in Bengal
Phase 1: 40% turnout till 1 pm; violence in Bengal
No damage to Iran's nuclear sites amid Israel attack
No damage to Iran's nuclear sites amid Israel attack
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I'm not a terrorist'

'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I'm not a terrorist'

Tihar doctors monitor Kejriwal as sugar level falls

Tihar doctors monitor Kejriwal as sugar level falls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances