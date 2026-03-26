Manohar Lal Khattar Urges Transparency in Haryana Welfare Schemes

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is championing transparency and efficiency in the rollout of Haryana's welfare schemes, ensuring benefits reach the maximum number of people and modern agricultural techniques are promoted.

Key Points Manohar Lal Khattar directs officials to ensure transparency in the implementation of central and Haryana government welfare schemes.

Khattar reviewed 23 schemes across 11 departments during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Karnal.

He emphasised the importance of 100 per cent crop registration on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal for farmers.

Khattar advocated for organising 'Kisan Mela' events annually to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques and new seed varieties.

The minister addressed media queries, assuring that the petrol and gas situation in the country is currently normal with no shortages.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officials to ensure transparency in the implementation of the welfare schemes of the Centre and the Haryana government, and ensure that their benefits reach the maximum number of people.

Khattar, who holds the power, and housing and urban affairs portfolios, chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in his Lok Sabha constituency Karnal, Haryana, and reviewed 23 schemes of 11 departments, an official statement said.

"Officials in all the departments should work with better planning for effective implementation of schemes. If problems arise, they should make suggestions for their resolution," said Khattar, who served as the chief minister of Haryana from 2014 to 2024.

Agriculture and Farmer Support

Reviewing the schemes of the agriculture department, Khattar directed the district agriculture officer to ensure 100 per cent registration of crops on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal.

Along with mixed crops, details of vacant agricultural land should also be registered by the farmers, he said.

At least one 'Kisan Mela' should be organised every year in each constituency, and farmers should be made aware of the modern agricultural techniques and new varieties of seeds, Khattar said.

Feedback from these agriculture fairs should also be taken, and the good suggestions should be adopted to benefit the farmers through different schemes, he said.

The minister also felicitated the sarpanches of gram panchayats that secured first, second and third positions in 'Swachata' rankings.

Current Petrol and Gas Situation

Responding to media queries on petrol and gas later, Khattar said the situation is currently normal in the country, with no shortage of any kind.