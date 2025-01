The Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Mediapersons seen outside DPS School RK Puram after it received bomb threat call via email, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

The sources said the south district police apprehended the Class 12 student, a minor.

Officials said police will address a press conference at its headquarters later in the day and share further details.