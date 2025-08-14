HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man, spotted chatting with girl, beaten to death in Maha

Man, spotted chatting with girl, beaten to death in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 14, 2025 11:30 IST

x

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by ten persons in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra after they spotted him chatting with a girl in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four individuals, police said on Wednesday.

 

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Police suspect an old enmity led to the murder of Suleiman Khan, who was preparing for the police recruitment exam.

The four accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody even as a search for the mastermind of the crime is underway.

 

Khan, a resident of Betawad Khurd village, had gone to Jamner to fill the form for a police recruitment exam on Monday. He was chatting with a girl in a cafe when ten individuals confronted him and started beating him, a police official said.

The attackers forced Khan to accompany them to his village, where he was assaulted with sticks and iron rods at the bus stand, he said.

When Khan's family members tried to break up the fight, they were also beaten up. Khan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The incident created tension in Jamner, leading to the deployment of a posse of police personnel in sensitive areas.

Khan's relatives and locals gathered at Jamner police station on Monday night, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent action.

A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rioting, and murder.

"Prima facie, an old enmity between two groups is the cause behind the incident. We are investigating the case from various angles," the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BJP youth wing leader, kin hacked to death in Thane
BJP youth wing leader, kin hacked to death in Thane
Gujarat honour killing victim cracks NEET with high marks
Gujarat honour killing victim cracks NEET with high marks
RG Kar Doc's Mother Alleges Police Assault, Hospitalised
RG Kar Doc's Mother Alleges Police Assault, Hospitalised
Class 3 girl sexually assaulted by classmates in school's toilet
Class 3 girl sexually assaulted by classmates in school's toilet
Parents Assault Girl For Wanting To Continue Studies
Parents Assault Girl For Wanting To Continue Studies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Bollywood, South Locked Horns

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

VIDEOS

Indian Army Deploys Bulletproof ATVs at LoC2:07

Indian Army Deploys Bulletproof ATVs at LoC

Pak's Nuke Threats from US Soil: Tilak Devasher Exposes The Great Game13:25

Pak's Nuke Threats from US Soil: Tilak Devasher Exposes...

Mumbai witnesses heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert for the city today1:02

Mumbai witnesses heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV